here is the list of the best games of 2021

PlayStation Store curators open a section of Sony’s digital store entirely dedicated to Guide to Christmas Gifts, complete with a list of the best video games of 2021 for PS4 and PlayStation 5.

The new page of the PlayStation.com site invites all fans to take advantage of the rich offer of the PS Store to end 2021 with a flourish and celebrate the arrival of the new year by giving (and treating yourself) one or more PS4 and PS5 games: “You don’t know what to give to a gamer for these holidays? Why not start with a game? Choose from this year’s biggest releases, fantastic gifts designed for gamers, there really is something for everyone”.

The list drawn up by Sony does not propose “satisfaction rankings” but is structured into sections to offer users an overview of the main video games by genre:

Sport

FIFA 22

NBA 2K22

Madden NFL 22

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

UFC 4

NHL 22

Family

Sackboy A great adventure

Just Dance 2022

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

It Takes Two

Overcooked All You Can Eat

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

First Person Shooter

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Battlefield 2042

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Resident Evil Village

Back 4 Blood

Action adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy

Returnal

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Control: Ultimate Edition

Hitman 3

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

The Sony portal offers additional gift ideas for lovers of video games with superheroes (Batman Arkam Knight), for those seeking couch multiplayer experiences (Overcooked! 2), for fans of team shooter voted to the cooperative (Back 4 Blood) and for those who want to try their hand at the sparkling challenges of a platform “old school” (Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time).

If you are looking for more savings, here you will find a special with offers on the best PS4 and PS5 games. Also on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our article on PlayStation gift ideas to save at Christmas.