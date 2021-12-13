here is the list of the best games of 2021
PlayStation Store curators open a section of Sony’s digital store entirely dedicated to Guide to Christmas Gifts, complete with a list of the best video games of 2021 for PS4 and PlayStation 5.
The new page of the PlayStation.com site invites all fans to take advantage of the rich offer of the PS Store to end 2021 with a flourish and celebrate the arrival of the new year by giving (and treating yourself) one or more PS4 and PS5 games: “You don’t know what to give to a gamer for these holidays? Why not start with a game? Choose from this year’s biggest releases, fantastic gifts designed for gamers, there really is something for everyone”.
The list drawn up by Sony does not propose “satisfaction rankings” but is structured into sections to offer users an overview of the main video games by genre:
Sport
- FIFA 22
- NBA 2K22
- Madden NFL 22
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- UFC 4
- NHL 22
Family
- Sackboy A great adventure
- Just Dance 2022
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- It Takes Two
- Overcooked All You Can Eat
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
First Person Shooter
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Battlefield 2042
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Resident Evil Village
- Back 4 Blood
Action adventure
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Returnal
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Hitman 3
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
The Sony portal offers additional gift ideas for lovers of video games with superheroes (Batman Arkam Knight), for those seeking couch multiplayer experiences (Overcooked! 2), for fans of team shooter voted to the cooperative (Back 4 Blood) and for those who want to try their hand at the sparkling challenges of a platform “old school” (Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time).
