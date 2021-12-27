Here is the manual against unscientific Gretinism

Whatever man wants to make – from toothpick to submarine – he needs to use materials suitable for the purpose. In its latest volume – The Secret of Things (Carocci, 2021) – Silvano Fuso, professor of chemistry, offers us a historical-scientific overview of the various types of materials that have characterized the development of human societies.

The author starts from prehistoric times, when man began to work and use the materials he found in nature, namely wood, stone and bone. A curious thing, in this regard, we learn from the book: even some animals do it. After that of the stone, the copper, bronze and iron ages were fundamental stages in the history of civilization. The discovery that a clay mixture, suitably molded and subsequently fired, could allow the creation of very useful objects also represented a notable progress.

These ancient manual operations, if you like, represent the beginnings of what is now called materials science, a young discipline but with very ancient roots. Some of the materials illustrated by Fuso have a sci-fi feel to them. Eg, metal alloys keep the memory of their shape: if deformed – apparently permanently – they resume their shape before deformation if the temperature is changed. And again: public toilets with completely transparent walls have been installed in two public parks in Tokyo. The voyeur’s dream? No, because when someone closes in, the walls become opaque and privacy is guaranteed. The advantage? You can see from a distance if the bathroom is free.

Reading Fuso you always find interesting things. In this book, for example, we discover that already Pliny the Elder in his famous Naturalis Historia of 78 AD, denounced the excessive exploitation of the mountains to obtain stone materials. This complaint should be read by today’s environmentalists who miss the good old days … And then we discover real archaeological curiosities, such as the Lycurgus vase, a Roman glass cup from the 4th century, which takes on different colors depending on how it is look: in transparency it is red, but it appears green with a light source on the same side as the observer. This unusual behavior is technically called “dichroic”.

The text of Fuso it has a historical and informative slant and not didactic, although some reference to basic concepts of chemistry and physics is inevitable. With the help of the explanatory notes and the synthetic glossary, however, anyone can easily understand those references. I can guarantee that the book is an excellent gift, especially to the boys, bombarded, today as never before, by unscientific Gretinism.

Nicola Porro for Il Giornale