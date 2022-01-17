Amazon scam, here is the message not to be taken into consideration: be very careful if you get something like this.

With the digitization and the continuous use of PCs and smartphones, unfortunately the online scams; the imagination of some criminals seems to have no brakes when it comes to trying to extort money from people.

Recently, one has taken hold scam indirectly involving Amazon; be very careful if you get such a message, which should not be taken into consideration immediately.

Amazon scam, the message to ignore: be careful

The dynamics of this scam is no different from that of many others already implemented previously; practically, the bad guys send messages enticing, with a deception, the user in question to pay a few hundred euros, so as not to get suspicious.

Victims are offered earnings by self-styled traders, but in reality the money is not invested and whoever pays it to these scammers has practically lost it forever.

“AMAZON is growing by 49% in 2022! Invest 200 euros and earn an extra salary! Answer YES and receive free information “ reads the text of the common message that has been reaching various users for several months; the reference to Amazon is only made to give a known reference to the possible victim, but in reality the multinational is alien to everything.

Some even try to carry out the scam with several calls, where a recorded voice, posing as the Amazon Prime customer service, proposes the investment to the interlocutor.

If you have or will happen to receive such an SMS in the future, ignore it without any hesitation; also for other such messages, it is always good to never click on the links provided (especially if the complete url is not visible) and do not share some type of sensitive data.

In the event that you have already provided credentials or other data, contact the Postal Police immediately and report the fraud suffered to the competent authorities.