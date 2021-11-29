Here is the mini camper at 50 euros, and happy holidays to all

That campers are expensive is not only true, but unfortunately it is also obvious: just think that there are 80,000 euros, but also 100,000 euros. Not to mention the luxury ones, used in Hollywood movie sets by actors, directors and other VIPs. Those cost up to 900 thousand euros.

Yet there are also much cheaper campers. Of course, there are the second-hand ones, the “mini” ones, and then there are the so-called trailer-campers, that is, those built to be transported, and not equipped with their own engine. All these models actually allow the wallet not to be completely emptied, but there are other options as well.

When traveling, at times, the camper is an unparalleled luxury: it gives the freedom to move without planning, going to a new place every morning and sleeping every night with a different view out the window. And it is precisely because of this beauty of traveling on the road that there are so many campers, and they are willing to pay tens of thousands of euros.

Yet, strange as it may seem to us, there are ways to travel by camper but spend very little, even less than 50 euros a day. We are talking about the sites that, recently, are renting campers and mini-campers for very low prices. A real novelty but one that will probably revolutionize the motorhome market.

eyesfotoGetty Images

There are several of these sites, but it is in the more remote areas that they are having the greatest success. Take Iceland, for example. The island is an increasingly popular destination, loved and desired by travelers from all over the world. To turn it around the camper is certainly the best option: among the woods, the desolate and volcanic lands and the endless fields covered by mosses and streams, there is no means that is more suitable, also because it perfectly shelters from the night cold. Iceland is at the same time a place that is very difficult to reach with your camper, and a very expensive place, where the prices of goods are higher than those found in Switzerland. So here is the “Cheapcampervans” site.

The Icelandic site offers motorhomes at very low prices, even under 50 euros per night. Which means that if you are traveling in two you will spend as much as staying in a hostel. With the difference that these campers are also cars, so they allow you not to have to rent one. In short, they include everything you need for the trip, including stove and kitchen, so nothing is missing.

Similar sites are springing up almost everywhere. Will they really change the motorhome market for the better? There are those who think it will be so.

