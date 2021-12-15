Here is the mini satellite from Piacenza that will improve everyone’s daily life

«High technology for a concrete and daily use». This is how Alessandro Fanni summarizes the brand new project, all from Piacenza, which on 10 January will bring a mini satellite into orbit that will make a myriad of tools work on earth that can improve everyone’s daily life: traffic, parking and smog in cities, telemedicine , public lighting, energy efficiency, agriculture are only a small part of the areas of application and the infinite potential that this Piacenza project, which is worth millions of euros, is proposed and will be able to realize.

Technically – as explained by Fanni himself (CEO of the Piacenza start-up CShark) at the Confindustria Piacenza headquarters – it is a nano-picocell called Pilot-1 that will be launched into the terrestrial thermosphere thanks to Space’s Falcon-9 rocket. X. This small satellite, the first of a future “constellation” of other analogues, “will allow – says Fanni – to interconnect our development environment which is called” Pongo “, that is the artificial intelligence that we have developed and that won Milano Finanza in 2019. In this way we will be able to connect to all the compatible hardware, represented first of all by the physical “nodes”, the sensors that will be located on the ground: we will then be able to make everything communicate in a bidirectional way, thus creating remote control ».

This big-data collection will be used for the creation of applications for the Smart City, Smart Farming, Smart Energy, Smart Landing, Security, Healthcare, Smart Building, Aerospace and telecommunications, mechatronics and automation.

Pilot-1 will also allow to detect, view, record and transmit fundamental data in the meteorological field thanks to the multisensory optics installed on board.

“The development of all this – underlines the young scientist from Piacenza (28) – has allowed us to bring together all the forces of excellence of the Piacenza area, such as mechanics, design, electronics and information technology”.

The project saw the light thanks to the important collaborations with Microchip, Asimof, Ono and Black-Iot. Representatives of the Asimof Association, Microchip and of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics were also present at the presentation at Confindustria Piacenza. Together with them also the boys of the fifth classes of the Isii Marconi, the city institute where the founder of CShark studied.