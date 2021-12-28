here is the mini workout to keep fit in just 3 minutes

How many times do we hide behind the excuse of not having time to keep fit? For all those whose days are too busy to spend a few hours in the gym, a new super-fast training formula comes in handy, which you can also do at home in your spare time. We are talking about the Mizoguchi Method, conceived by the Japanese Body Fit guru Yoko Mizoguchi, which revolutionizes the concept of fitness by launching the challenge of just 3 minutes a day to have a perfect body, or almost.

Scientific research promoted by the Wellbeing and Exercise Lab of Iowa State University has also confirmed that even a few minutes dedicated to physical fitness every day can benefit both physical and mental health (especially in the critical context of anxiety and sedentary lifestyle increased by the pandemic). .

Yoko from dance to body fit

In perfect harmony with the trend of the moment, Yoko (known as Hako on social networks), an icon for top managers and models who follow her Method all over the world, was actually born as a ballet dancer, and today in Japan she is a body fit teacher and bestselling author, very busy with online courses, seminars, worldwide conferences and TV programs. His “challenge” in Italy came through the book The Mizoguchi Method, published by Vallardi, to the delight of those who want to carve out even just a few minutes a day to dedicate to their body. The creator Yoko started from the assumption that many times too hard workouts and strict diets do not guarantee the expected results, far from it. Muscle tension, the true enemy of our silhouette, sometimes leads us to make unnerving sequences of movements not suited to our body, with the damaging result of reducing the functionality of the joints, increasing the swelling of the abdomen also due to stress and generating nervousness. and insomnia. This is why the need arose to create an easy and fast method that would merge the study of physiology and anatomy with the knowledge and practice of ballet, but also of yoga and pilates. All aimed not only at having a toned body, but also at increasing the correct functionality of the internal organs.

Exercises

Five exercises, aimed at unblocking the joints and restoring correct posture, in just 3 minutes a day; the interesting thing is to practice them consistently: each single exercise lasts less than 30 seconds, frees the joints of the pelvis and hips and allows the body to remodel itself and regain flexibility. A program to follow daily, also useful for speeding up metabolism, realigning the body and promoting muscle elasticity, improving respiratory capacity, strengthening the immune system and promoting better sleep quality; to recover muscle strength and strengthen the immune system. The first exercise, which can also be done sitting on a chair, is to “walk with the buttocks”. In the second you work on the torso, with the rotation of the shoulders, which can also be done standing. In the third, the shoulder blades are rotated, lying on the ground or in an upright position. The fourth exercise stimulates the buttocks, and is done with the help of a ball. In the fifth, the muscles of the ankles are stretched.

Always remember to open your chest when you do the exercises, because breathing fully will oxygenate the tissues better, and even the skin, over time, will acquire greater brightness. As Rosina Oddo, psychologist and psychotherapist explains, this fitness method, even if super-fast, can give psycho-emotional benefits: «A few minutes dedicated to ourselves are never useless; we can raise awareness, and bring out those needs that determine our real identity. Constraining the present time and concentrating it on what you are doing at that precise moment produces an inner well-being. It is a way of disconnecting the plug, even if only for a short interval, from daily activities and delimiting a space and a time all to ourselves, giving new life to the imagination and freeing the head from recurring thoughts ».