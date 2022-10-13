Here is the miracle anti-aging product used by Jennifer Lopez

Every public appearance of Jennifer Lopez is resplendent. It must be said that the actress and singer always has an impeccable complexion. To achieve such a result, she swears by this brand of beauty product.

Jennifer Lopez’s essential retinol treatment

It was in her last newsletter that Jennifer Lopez shared with her fans the flagship product she uses to keep a radiant complexion despite the passing years. It’s about retinol treatment of the StriVectin brand. And for good reason, if the star has integrated it into her skincare routineit’s because this face care is multifunctional.

Indeed, it minimizes the appearance of crow’s feet, but also fine lines on the face. And if this treatment is considered an essential part of anti wrinkle products, it is also because it acts on the skin around the eyes. It strengthened and strengthened it very effectively. “It smoothes and refines the skin texture around the eyes”, can we read in description of the favorite product of Jennifer Lopez. According to StriVectin, this flagship product shows its benefits after only four weeks. On Amazon.fr, the product is 51.49 euros.

What skin care routine with this facial treatment?

For maximum effect, the StriVectin brand recommends using this treatment morning and evening on clean skin. The good gesture is to tap on his skin with his fingers to impregnate the product to perfection on his face.

With this product, it is recommended to make sure to do face masks once or twice a week. Of course, if the StriVectin brand care reduces the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and deeply hydrates the skin which, on a daily basis, is confronted with external impurities and pollution, it is always necessary to keep the habit of using your usual cleansing gel before applying it.

A skincare routineregular and daily, like this one will allow you to see the difference over the weeks and to keep a refreshed and radiant face.