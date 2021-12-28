Here is the most profitable coin according to blockchain data

An indicator provided by IntoTheBlock tracks addresses with balances of different currencies and then compares them with current prices in the market. According to the indicator, ethereum remains the most profitable coin among the largest cryptocurrencies on the market. While most currencies on the market have entered an active correction phase, ether was one of the currencies that consolidated the most instead of continuously falling. The second largest cryptocurrency lost only 18% from its ATH, while bitcoin lost 30% over the same period.

Ethereum and other coins have shone in the global cryptocurrency market, while the infamous memecoins shiba inu and dogecoin have lost most of their value and popularity over the past month. As buying pressure eased rapidly, shiba inu lost more than 60% of its value in less than a month. Recently, the token suddenly rose by around 40%, then quickly fell again and is now trading at a two-month low.

Holders of ethereum, matic and bitcoin are enjoying profits, the absolute majority of cardan investors still remain in the red zone losing some of the value of their investments. The strong cardan run in the summer received no support thereafter, and the coin lost all its growth in less than two months by more than 50%. Cardano ATH was reached on 3 September.