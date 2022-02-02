We’ve always talked about recommended reading and movies to watch online. For example, in this article, The Little Prince stands out in all his tenderness. In reality, however, it is a book that offers greater understanding only with reading in adulthood. There are a lot of TV series that can now be seen on the main platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus and today we are talking about a story in installments. Before it was also possible to find it on Netflix, but since it has been owned by Disney for some time, it is possible to watch it only on this platform. Here is the must-see series that has won over millions of people.

The similarities to another plane crash

The TV series in question was born in 2004 and had a 6-season long life. Just like for older TV series, the number of episodes per season is particularly long, around 23-24 episodes. But let’s not get discouraged already, because from the very first episodes we will no longer pay attention to the length, but we will devour each season in a very short time. It’s a bit dramatic, sometimes thriller and certainly adventure. Some would say it was made along the lines of the famous 2000s movie Cast Away. Where Tom Hanks crashes on a desert island as the sole survivor of an air massacre. In the final part of the film the actor creates a raft, found after a few days from a container ship.

Here is the must-see series that has kept millions of people in suspense and has nothing to do with Cast Away

It may seem similar, at least in appearance, with our TV series, but it’s a flare. We immediately notice some disarming differences. A group of plane crash survivors land on a strange island. The mysterious island hides other survivors, strange monsters and even a few polar bears. Not to mention scientific experiments such as the “Delta” where people were left in a bunker at the mercy of a button and a clock that kept time. Lost is the story of a group of lucky or, perhaps, unfortunate adventurers. They, unlike Tom Hanks, have reserves of food, bananas and fish.

But what no one ever manages to explain are the visions, the return to the old life, the memory of the affections that seem almost real. This is the unmissable series that will most likely enchant us too. But in the end, will these survivors really still be alive on a gigantic desert island?