After talking about the new QR code scanning system on Android 13 and Apple’s Handoff-like audio control transfer system, the development team of Android 13 he is also working on a new one UI for what devices are playing. Based on the information published on the net following a leak from a person informed of the facts, it seems that the Google development team is working on a new graphic interface related to the management panel of the audio output devices.

Here is the new Android 13 UI for playing devices

In fact, based on the screenshots depicted the new interface, we can see some rather important changes. First of all, the old slider for volume control disappears and is replaced by a much more conspicuous and visible one; disconnected devices no longer have the text “Disconnected”But they are simply dulled and made less visible; the output device currently used has a check mark indicating its activation.

Furthermore, the icon and the name of the device are inserted inside the new volume slider, which also optimizes the available space, while the font used seems to be smaller than the one currently available on Android 11 and Android 12.

Finally, we advise you to read our focus on the news of Android 13 to stay up to date on the many features that will be available on the new Google OS.