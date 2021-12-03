Tech

Here is the new Apple Store in Berlin! A museum more than a shop

Kim Lee
0 32 1 minute read

The brand new opens its doors today Apple Store in Berlin, the second present in the German capital. The power of the Cupertino giant is precisely the quality and iconicity of its products and services. As we see from the pictures the new Apple Rosenthaler Strae, opened in the historic district Mitte, truly spectacular, more than just a sales outlet or service center.

“We are thrilled to open our second store in Berlin, right in the heart of Mitte. Combining Apple’s exceptional technology and tools with the creative passion we share with this community gives us the opportunity to create something truly special for our customers in Germany, “he said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

The Apple Store Rosenthaler Strae has opened its doors at 10:00 today, December 2, 2021, and for the occasion there will be an exhibition by the artistic collective ParallelUniverse. Furthermore, the new store will be the first in Europe to have the area Dedicated Apple Pickup, which offers customers the opportunity to collect the products ordered online. As per tradition, Apple Rosenthaler Strae will also work entirely with 100% renewable energy.

