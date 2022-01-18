here is the new brand, a sensational revolution – Libero Quotidiano





After the beauty of sixty-six years, a revolution in the Barilla home: the famous pasta company, in fact, changes the logo and unveils the new brand, which already stands out on the official website of the group, but not yet on the packages and products distributed in supermarkets. In short, goodbye to the logo we have known for so long, a symbol of world excellence. And the new brand marks a slightly more minimalist turn.





As you can see, in fact, the white disappears while the red remains, which, however, takes on a darker shade. And again, above the writing appears the wording with the date of foundation, that is 1877. The font of the writing of the type of pasta has also been renewed, which however remains in italics.

The previous logo was made by Erberto Carboni and represented a hard-boiled egg cut in half. The shape of the new brand remains similar, but as mentioned, the white, which was an integral part of the logo since its last modification, disappears. Over the years, Barilla had already made four restylings, the last of which dates back to 2002, when however the change was not as radical as it is today. Also in 2020 there was a small change: goodbye to classic blue, in favor of a blue that recalled the shades of our national team, the blues, all in view of the very lucky European championships that finally took place last summer, and which marked the triumph of the boys of Roberto Mancini.



