here is the new commission system

The company that manages the payment and withdrawal cards has asked the Antitrust to change the fee mechanism for withdrawing from the ATM

An important novelty could revolutionize the modalities of payment of bank commissions. At present the ATM service is based on a interbank transaction of 49 euro cents that the issuing bank recognizes the institution that owns theATM where the withdrawal is made.

In addition, each user pays an additional commission based on the provisions of the contract with the bank that issued the card. Then there is the case of online lenders, which allow you to make free withdrawals above a certain threshold (generally 100 euros) at any branch.

ATM withdrawals: how the fee system could change

In recent months, however, the company that manages the ATM presented to theAntitrust a project that provides the possibility for the bank to decide autonomously how much to charge for each request for cash. The commission will be made known when it is authorized on withdrawal.

The costs will therefore vary according to the branch chosen to make the withdrawal. In some cases they may even be higher than the current ones, given that it is a commercial choice by the Bank.

The new system will become operational only when it is approved by theAntitrust, which has time until April 2022 to review it and make a decision about it. One of the aspects that the supervisory authority of the market will have to carefully evaluate whether the changes to the system of commissions may represent a factor that restricts or you distort competition.

At the same time, the government is taking a decisive step to combat tax evasion. In fact, since January the threshold for cash payments has been lowered to 1000 euros. Anything that goes above must therefore be paid for by electronic means and then tracked.

Two important innovations, which could shake up the economic system as it is now conceived. All that remains is to wait to see if the changes regarding bank commissions will also be official.