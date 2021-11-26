here is the new compact SUV for the European market – Corriere.it

The new model of the Japanese company fits into the space between small and compact SUVs, focusing on the advantages of electrification. It starts at 30 thousand euros

The new S-Cross focuses entirely on hybrid engines: from the one already used in Suzuki (the 48v mild hybrid based on 1.4 petrol Boosterjet) to the full hybrid, arriving later. Our clear course, we have been ahead of youmpi deciding to adopt the hybrid for all our models – he explains Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Corporation -. We are now ready for new engines. So in 2022 there will be the first Vitara full hybrid (petrol-electrico, with the new automated gearbox), a system that will then also be adopted by the other family cars. But now the new S-Cross Hybrid is making its debut (first deliveries by the end of the year).

Robust appearance The Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid, which has an unchanged length from the previous series (430 cm), has a robust and more refined appearance. First of all thanks to the new front grille finished in piano-black, new headlights, slimmer and more rational in their shapes, and generous squared wheel arches, a detail that brings it closer to the 4x4s that have made the history of the Japanese manufacturer. The lower lips of both bumpers, painted matte silver, add a touch of refinement at the front and at the tail. Eight body colors are available, seven metallic (Oslo Gray, Dubai Black, Grand Canyon Orange, Arctic White, Seville Red, Capri Blue and New York Silver) and one pastel (Santorini White).

Off-road inspiration At the time of the car, only pictures are circulating. The large glass surfaces, to which you can also add a panoramic roof, should make thevery bright interior. The backrest and seat of the seats, inspired by the off-road world, are in fabric, while the side bolsters are covered in leather. They abound pockets and compartments for storing small and large items. The dashboard is also completely new, dominated by a 9-inch touch display with wireless connection from which most of the functions can be controlled. The load compartment of 430 liters, but it can be increased by folding down the folding rear seatbacks with 60:40 split.

Light hybrid The engine is known 4-cylinder 1.4 turbo petrol capable of 129 Hp and 235 Nm of torque, with a 48-volt lightweight hybrid system created thanks to a 13.6 hp electric motor. It can be combined with a manual or automatic transmission, both with six speeds, and also with the all-wheel drive, a true trademark for the manufacturer from Hamamatsu. The 4×4 AllGrip all-wheel drive system is activated by a special control in the center of the tunnel. Four selectable driving modes: Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock. The standard equipment is valid and includes the dual-zone automatic climate control, the small console on the roof with courtesy lights and glasses compartment, a USB socket on the dashboard and the central armrest with storage compartment and integrated cup holder. Increase, thanks to new second level autonomous driving systems, also active safety. Integrated with cameras and sensors, devices such as automatic braking, adaptive cruise control and 360-degree camera.

Online sales The S-Cross Hybrid 1.4 will be declined in four variants. The most accessible are two-wheel drive, in combination with a six-speed manual gearbox (Wltp consumption in the combined from 5.6 to 5.3 l / 100 km, with emissions from 120-126 g / km) or automatic (5.9-6 l / 10 km and 131-137 g / km of CO2). The versions 4×4 Allgrip on the other hand, they declare consumption of 6.1-5.8 l / 100 km and 132-137 g / km of CO2 emitted in the presence of the manual transmission, of 6.5-6.3 l / 100 km and 142-148 g / km of CO2 with the automatic. Already from today, on the Suzuki Smart Buy e-commerce platform, customers will be able to preview the S-Cross Hybrid in the 1.4 Starview AT 4WD AllGrip version with automatic transmission, all-wheel drive and a complete set of standard accessories for 30,690 euros. Deliveries will begin by the end of December 2021.

