here is the new deadline for the balance

The new budget law provides for an exception to the ordinary deadline for the payment of tax bills, let’s see specifically what it is

During these months, many Italian citizens will be notified of the tax bills by the collection agencies. Agencies that have the task of coercively recovering receivables that have not been paid by Italian taxpayers.

With the new budget law, however, something has changed: the terms for payment are different than before. This type of maneuver was devised by the government with a view to helping those debtors who are unable to pay off their debts given the health emergency and the repercussions on the economy that this has brought about.

Tax records: the new terms for making the payment

The new financial maneuver, Law no.234 / 2021, which would be the 2022 budget law, regarding collection, introduced a rule that extends the deadline for paying the tax bills notified from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022 .

Before the introduction of this rule, the tax bills notified by the Agencies to citizens had to be paid within 60 days of notification. With the new budget law, this deadline was extended to 180 days: if previously a debt collected by the agencies had to be paid within two months, it is now possible to pay within 6 months.

Also with regard to the notices notified between 1 September 2021 and 31 December 2021, the situation is identical. The Legislative Decree 146/2021, also called the fiscal decree, provided that the payment deadline of the tax bills notified between 1 September 2021 and 31 December 2021 has been postponed by 60 days from the notification of the relevant bills.

The 180-day term is not shown on the tax bill, but is still valid. Furthermore, if the tax bill is paid within 180 days, it is not possible to incur in arrears of any kind. In summary, after the period of 180 days from the notification of the tax notice: