here is the new Dwayne Johnson skin

Black Adam, the DC Comics character played by Dwayne Johnson on the big screen is coming to Fortnite. In this news we explain how to get Black Adam in Fortnite. We also give you all the details of this new Fortnite Season 4 skin:

How to get the Black Adam skin in Fortnite?

The Black Adam skin and accessories are Fortnite store items that must be purchased with paVos, the in-game virtual currency. At the time of writing, the exchange rate is 1,000 paVos for €7.99 . These new Fortnite skins hit stores for the first time on October 21, 2022:

What are all the Black Adam items in Fortnite?

Just below we leave you a list with all the Black Adam items from Fortnite, and their prices in paVos:

Black Adam Bundle (includes Black Adam skin and additional styles, Symbol of Shiruta backpack accessory, Hawkman’s Mace harvesting tool, Throne of Teth emote, and The Rise of Teth loading screen) : 2000 V-Bucks

Black Adam Skin (includes additional styles) + Shiruta Symbol Backpack Attachment: 1,800 V-Bucks

Hawkman’s Mass Harvesting Tool: 800 V-Bucks

Throne of Teth Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Official art of Black Adam in Fortnite

Just below we leave you a video with all the Black Adam objects so you can see them in detail and thus decide whether you like them or not for a possible purchase:

What is a Fortnite skin? Which is the best?

As always when we post news like this, we have to remind you of how Fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the accessories in the game, are cosmetic modifications only. That is, they only change how our character looks in-game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak.

All Fortnite skin items (skins, backpacks, pickaxes, etc.) can be used without any problem in all game modes: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

All of these items may return to the store in the future, although no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a few hours before the launch. updated daily.

Black Adam has arrived at Fortnite Season 4 to celebrate his movie premiere. In our Fortnite guide, we tell you how to level up quickly during this season so you can get all the Battle Pass rewards.

