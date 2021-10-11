News

here is the new flame of the star of We Are Infinite

Emma Watson, famous protagonist of We are infinite became famous all over the world thanks to the role of Hermione in the saga of Harry Potter, is no longer single.

The Daily Mail reported the scoop a few weeks ago, accompanying it with several photographs that you find in the post at the bottom of the article: Watson’s partner is called Leo Alexander Robinton, is a 30-year-old entrepreneur and works in the legal cannabis industry until last June.

The two were seen together as early as the end of 2019, when last October was paparazzi while kissing a mysterious man after a visit to a bakery in the romantics neighborhood of Notting Hill, west of London. “Emma and Leo did everything they could to keep their relationship private“, an anonymous source revealed to the famous British tabloid. “Even him, after discovering that someone had photographed them, to make it difficult to investigate him he unsubscribed from all social media in order to protect their love story“.

But it’s hard to stay unknown if you’re a movie star’s boyfriend, especially in the case of someone like Emma Watson. “His closeness to Emma did not go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress.“.

Leo Alexander Robinton is reportedly the same age as the diva, has a twin brother, Archer, an older brother, Charlie, and two sisters, Lily and Daisy. He left the cannabis company he worked for, but his new occupation – aside from being Emma Watson’s boyfriend, of course – is currently unknown.

For more insights, discover the curiosities about Harry Potter and why Emma Watson accepted the part in We Are Infinite.

