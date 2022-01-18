Here is the new Ford Mondeo

A SPECIFIC MODEL – The new generation Ford Mondeo was officially unveiled at the China Design Center of the American house in Shanghai. However, it is a model for the local market, which therefore is not destined for Europe, where the current Mondeo will probably remain without heirs, interrupting a series that lasted for four generations starting from 1993. The new Mondeo will be on sale within June 2022 and produced in China by Ford’s joint venture with Changan.

A RUNNING DESIGN – The new Ford Mondeo is a sedan 493 cm long, 2.3 cm wider and 6.3 cm longer than the previous model. From a stylistic point of view, it embraces the new Ford design language for China called “Progressive Energy in Strength”, which is characterized by strong lines and muscular shapes. The result is that of a sedan which, despite having the proportions of a classic hatchback, is close to a coupe thanks to a steeply sloping roofline and rear window. The front features split headlights and a large grille similar to the one seen on the Evos. The sculpted rear is characterized by two lights that extend horizontally with three luminous elements inside them, connected to each other by a led line. The new Ford Mondeo it was designed with the demands of Chinese customers in mind, who particularly appreciate the retractable handles in the bodywork, the touch-sensitive Ford badge that opens the trunk, and the headlights with dynamic lights that extend to full width. All elements that were included in the final design of the car.

THE ENGINE – The American house has not communicated information on the technical specifications of the new one Ford Mondeohowever, the Ecoboost 245 badge on the tailgate suggests the presence of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder also used on the “sister” Evos, probably coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

MAXI SCREEN – No images of the interior of the Ford Mondeo, but even in this case it is easy to assume that the cockpit is the same as the Evos, with its large 1.1-meter (43-inch) panel, which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 27-inch touchscreen. inches with a 4K resolution where the SYNC + 2.0 multimedia system is visible.