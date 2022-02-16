Here is the new Gmail, how one of the most popular apps has changed

From small changes, revolutions are born. And he must have thought about this philosophy Google, which is applying, in fact, small changes to its best and most used services. Starting with Gmail.

At the beginning of February, Google announced a complete redesign of the web version of Gmail, starting with the logo and then going directly to the features: Initially, this change was reserved for Workspaces users only, but it appears that the great G has already started on rollout also for users’ personal accounts. It may still take a few weeks before you notice any changes in your profile, with the new design and new logo, but Google has already explained how to enable the new UI if you don’t see it automatically, once it’s available of course. And speaking of this, let’s remember that it is necessary to have activated the Chat function of Gmail before proceeding with the complete restyling : to do this, just go to Settings (from the button you can find at the top right)> View all settings> Chat and Meet and activate the Google Chat item.

So if you want to try the new Gmail design, just go to “Settings“ (always from the button at the top right) and go under the heading “Quick settings” click on “Try the new Gmail view “. And if the new Gmail is not to your liking, you can also perform the same procedure to go back. Another important news, however, concerns the notification bubbles, which are the new features that you have yet to discover: to activate them, just

go to the top right of the Gmail window

go to status indicator

click on “ Other options ”

click on “Chat notification settings “.

At this point, just check the boxes next to “Allow chat notifications” And “Open chat bubbles for new messages” and then click Finish. And that’s it, you will have activated the notification bubbles, which said it seems almost a nice thing, but it’s up to you to judge of course.

If you are curious and want to preview what you could embark on, below you can also find a video from Google that explains in detail all the news of the Gmail redesign. Good vision!