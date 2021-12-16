here is the new guide for parents of younger users

The initiative – In addition to a clear description of the tools already active to protect the safety and privacy of the youngest on Instagram, the Guide includes a series of reflections and concrete advice written by the Telefono Azzurro experts to help adults establish a constructive dialogue with the very young on how to use social media appropriately and what to do if you are in difficulty.

Since early 2021, teens who sign up for Instagram see their account set to private mode by default. At the same time, they were implemented features that prevent adults from approaching minors with which I am not in contact and, in the near future, some will be introduced parental control tools and educators e the “take a break” option.

In practice, with the latter tool, the platform will ask those who spend a certain amount of time on the social network to take a break from Instagram. Expert advice will also be provided to help you reflect and restart.

The numbers – Instagram has more than 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, according to internal company sources reported by CNBC. The last time the official number of users was announced was in 2018, when it hit one billion.

Instagram launched in 2010 and was acquired by Facebook for around $ 1 billion two years later. The app has reached a billion users in eight years and doubled them in just three years.