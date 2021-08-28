here is the new headset from Dwayne Johnson

Recently crowned as the perfect hero of 21st century cinema, Dwayne Jonhson, aka “The Rock”, is certainly known for his stature sculpted over decades of body building.

For this reason it has for some time now entered into a partnership with JBL for the production of high performance headset designed specifically for training. It is therefore not surprising that, in a recent shot that appeared on Twitter, the actor definitively showed the fruit of his latest collaboration with the American producer.

So here it is JBL Under Armor Rock, a wireless over-ear headset with active noise cancellation ready to surprise thanks to its numerous solutions, designed specifically for those who love to train with great intensity. Starting with the foam of the earpads, equipped with a sweat-drying and quick-drying system and UA Storm Super Grip technology for a firmer grip during the busiest sessions.

Loading... Advertisements

Of course, there is also a respectable technical data sheet, starting from a declared autonomy of up to 45 hours on a single charge, the JBL Charged Sound preset, developed in close collaboration with Dwayne Johnson to also offer his fans his favorite equalization with amplified bass, and full support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The new UA Rock headphones are already available on the official Italian website at a price of 300 euros.