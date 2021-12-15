Here is the new liturgical rite for instituting catechists

The Motu proprio “Antiquum ministerium” with which Francis establishes the lay ministry of catechist has been published: an urgency for evangelization in the contemporary world, to be carried out in a secular form, without falling into clericalization

“Accipe hoc fídei nostræ signum, cáthedram veritátis et caritátis Christi, eúmque vita, móribus et verbo annúntia”

(Accept this sign of our faith, chair of the truth and love of Christ, and announce it with your life, with your behavior and with the word)

From 1 January 2022, this will be one of the Latin formulas with which a man or a woman – lay people and of profound faith and human maturity – will be instituted as catechists by their bishop during a liturgical celebration. After having formally established the ministry of the catechist with the motu proprio Antiquum ministerium, of last May 10, the Pope approves and publishes an Editio typica which introduces a specific Rite for the Institution of Catechists. It is a basic text that will then be translated and adapted by the various Episcopal Conferences of the world, which have the task of clarifying the profile and role of the catechists, offering them adequate training courses and forming the various communities to grasp the meaning of the ministry. , not confusing it with other roles.





The structure of the Rite

The Rite can take place during a Mass or a celebration of the Word of God (the readings of the Old and New Testament are also indicated in the Editio) and will follow a precise pattern: exhortation, invitation to prayer, blessing text and delivery of the crucifix.

An organic vision of the different ministerial realities

The introduction of a Rite for the Institution of Catechists marks a further step in the general reflection on ecclesial ministries, in the wake of the motu proprio Spiritus Domini of 10 January, which modified the Canon Law on the access of women to lectorate and acolyte, and the aforementioned Antiquum ministerium, of 10 May. with which the Pope established the ministry of catechist. The rite in question “offers a further opportunity for reflection on the theology of ministries to reach an organic vision of the distinct ministerial realities”, underlines Archbishop Arthur Roche, Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, in a cover letter to the publication of theEditio typica, addressed to the presidents of the Bishops’ Conferences, in which he proposes some notes on the ministry of catechist.





The nature of a ministry

First of all, the nature of this ministry is clarified, as a “stable service rendered to the local Church” and above all “lay ministry which has as its foundation the common condition of the baptized”, therefore “essentially distinct” from the ordained ministry. “By virtue of Baptism”, catechists are called to be “co-responsible in the local Church for the proclamation and transmission of the faith, carrying out this role in collaboration with ordained ministers and under their guidance”, reads the letter.

To avoid misunderstandings, the prefect of Divine Worship explains that the term “catechist” indicates different realities in relation to the ecclesial context; catechists in mission territories therefore differ from those in churches with an ancient tradition. In the great variety of forms, however, two main types can be distinguished: catechists with the specific task of catechesis, others who participate in the various forms of apostolate, such as the guide of community prayer; assistance to the sick; the celebrations of the funeral; the formation of other catechists; the coordination of pastoral initiatives; help to the poor.

Not all “catechists” are to be established

The letter from the prefect Roche specifies that, having this ministry “a strong vocational value that requires due discernment on the part of the bishop”, not all those who are called “catechists” or who carry out a service of pastoral collaboration must be instituted. In particular, the following should not be established: candidates for the diaconate and presbyterate; men and women religious, regardless of their belonging to Institutes that have catechesis as their charism; teachers of religion in schools and those who carry out a service aimed exclusively at members of an ecclesial movement, to whom this “precious” function is entrusted by the leaders of the movements and not by the bishop.

As for those who accompany the initiation of children and adults, they too do not necessarily have to be instituted in the specific ministry, but should receive at the beginning of each catechetical year “a public ecclesial mandate with which they are entrusted with this indispensable function “. This does not prevent some of them from being instituted as ministers for the Lectorate or Catechesis, also on the basis of pastoral skills and needs.

Profile, role, exercise of the ministry

The letter then specifies that it is the task of the individual Episcopal Conferences to clarify the profile, the role and the most coherent forms for the exercise of the ministry of catechists: not only adequate training courses for candidates, but also the preparation of communities to understand their sense. As an example, the case of an “unstable presence of ordained ministers” is cited: Canon Law provides for the possibility of entrusting to a layman “participation in the exercise of the pastoral care of a parish”, but it is necessary to “form the community so that he does not see in the catechist a substitute “for the priest or deacon, but rather a lay faithful who collaborates with ordained ministers” so that their pastoral care reaches everyone “.

Requirements

As for the requirements, it is finally stated that men and women “of profound faith and human maturity”, “capable of acceptance, generosity and a life of fraternal communion”, with “the due biblical, theological formation, can be admitted among candidates for the ministry. , pastoral and pedagogical “, who have received the Sacraments of Christian initiation. Each candidate must first present a “freely written and signed” petition to his bishop.

