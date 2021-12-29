Here is the new “Matrix”. “In the film, the solution to beat technology”

In 1999 a film was released that is considered a true cultural watershed. Matrix, the science fiction saga of the brothers Andy and Larry Wachowski amazes the world with its special effects, its language, its narrative suggestions, its artistic ambitions that project the science fiction genre onto another, higher level.

It is a global success followed by two new chapters, both released in 2003: Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolution. Then the vein runs out. Twenty years pass. The Wachowsky brothers meanwhile change sex and become sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowsky, while the protagonist Keanu Reeves builds a solid reputation as an unlucky and good action movie actor. A fame due to many reasons: the death of his best friend, River Phoenix from an overdose, the abortion of his girlfriend who died two years later, she too, in a car accident, her sister’s leukemia. And then on the good side – the 80 million dollars (out of the 114 earned with The Matrix) given to charity: “With what I’ve already earned I could live the next 100 lives,” said Reeves, at the time, making the donation.

Now the paths of Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowsky have joined again. The director, this time alone, puts together a script to overcome the mourning of the parents, who died five months after each other. “I tried to get my sister Lilly involved but she told me she didn’t want to be a part of it. On the other hand, everyone reacts differently to the mystery of death, to the elaboration of mourning “.

Lana has her idea in mind and carries it out, even alone. The Matrix Resurrection is born, now released in the States after the premiere in San Francisco, the city where the film is set, arriving in Italy on January 1st. “Writing the script helped me says the director. In the cinema, as opposed to in reality, you can do everything, even resurrect the dead. I couldn’t bring my parents back to life but I could bring Neo and Trinity back to life (Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, ed) ».

Involving the two actors was not difficult. “It all started with a phone call, says Reeves, one of those phone calls that, even if you’re home alone, relaxed on the sofa, you get up on your feet. Lana, on the other end of the phone, was telling me what it was going to be. I immediately said yes ». Moss recounts the same experience: “Lana’s ability to tell this story, the level of intelligence, creativity and ability to execute such a complex story really amazed me. Before reading the script I imagined at least three different scenarios for this film and I didn’t even get close. The way in which Lana has managed to bring Neo and Trinity back into the reality of the Matrix is ​​truly original and unique ».

The trick is to build a story that, even if posthumous, is set in a temporal space prior to that of the first chapters. With a world once again divided between real and virtual reality. “I have the feeling that this film can help us understand where we are, what world our world is now, who we are – explains Keanu Reeves -. The world has evolved since then, and I believe that this film has a reason for being precisely in the story of this evolution ». What makes the film particularly relevant today is in fact the relevance of certain themes. “The first film was about what would happen if we locked ourselves up in technology. We are at that point today. With this film Lana Wachowsky explains to us that we can go back ». Compared to the previous films, there is one more ingredient: “I was amazed by the level of humor that this chapter has.”

The cast is important. In addition to Reeves and Moss, it includes Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra. Laurence Fishburne is missing, although there is her character, Morpheus. Its younger version is in fact played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

American criticism has split. For some it is a film worthy of the previous ones, for others it is an absolutely negligible product. The baddest was the New York Times critic who suggested the next headline: “The Matrix Retirement.”

What is certain is that Matrix Resurrection will not be the first of another trilogy. “Absolutely no, the director categorically concludes there is no idea of ​​giving life to other sequels.”