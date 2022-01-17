here is the new Mediaset Twentyseven channel

























The news circulated in recent days regarding the arrival of two new channels Mediaset on the DTT they turned out to be true, but only halfway: from this night, on the number 27, there is the new Mediaset channel called “Twentyseven“, While the already existing Italia 2 has moved to numbering 49.









A few hours earlier, on the same channels, two broadcasters of the American group ViacomCBS had closed their doors, that is Paramount Network (LCN 27) and Spike (LCN 49). These two channels, by decision of the network, no longer broadcast digitally and should soon arrive on the Pluto TV online platform (which is also from ViacomCBS). At the moment, however, neither Paramount nor Spike are on Pluto. On the Digital Terrestrial, however, in addition to Twentyseven and Italia 2 are registered other displacements by LCN for VH1, Radio 101 TV and Radio 105 TV. Here you are all the news, starting from the new Mediaset Twentyseven channel.

The new Mediaset Twentyseven channel

Mediaset Twentyseven is a channel dedicated to movies and TV series of the past, which transmits for example “The House on the Prairie“,”40 years virgin” And “A-Team“. At least at the moment, therefore, it does not have an original programming but only broadcasts repertoire.

For this channel Mediaset has made a very clear choice, of absolute compatibility with all TVs Italian: Mediaset Twentyseven is broadcast in standard resolution (so you don’t need an HD TV) and with two different encodings: MPEG-4 H.264 in Mux Mediaset 1 (with LCN 27) e MPEG-2 in Mux Rete A 1 (with LCN 527).

If desired, it is also possible to see Mediaset Twentyseven in HD via satellite: on the Sky platform (LCN 158) and on Tivùsat (LCN 27).

Digital Terrestrial: the other news

If the arrival of Mediaset Twentyseven is the main news of January 2022 on Digital Terrestrial, it is not the only one: tonight there were some shifts in numbering consequent to the farewell of the ViacomCBS channels and the passage of their numbers to Mediaset.

Basically now Italy 2 has moved on LCN 49, where Spike used to be. Moving, therefore, Italy 2 has left free position 66, which is now occupied by Radio 105 TV. The other ViacomCBS channel, VH1, has instead changed its numbering with R101 TV.

Consequently, as of this morning the situation on DTT is as follows:

LCN 27 : Mediaset Twentyseven

: Mediaset Twentyseven LCN 49 : Italy 2

: Italy 2 LCN 66 : Radio 105 TV

: Radio 105 TV LCN 67 : Radio 101 TV

: Radio 101 TV LCN 167 : VH1

: VH1 LCN 267 : VH1

: VH1 LCN 527 : Mediaset Twentyseven

: Mediaset Twentyseven LCN 549: Italy 2

If you don’t see these channels, at these locations, it will be enough for you retune the TV.