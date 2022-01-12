here is the new phishing email

Alarm among taxpayers for a new email from the Revenue Agency. The reality, however, is quite different, we must pay close attention

When you receive a communication by theRevenue Agency, you are always on the alert. The fear that it may be some tax bill or something similar is always quite high.

This time, however, the point of the question is another. To keep users apprehensive is an email that appears to be sent by the taxman, but in reality it is not. Let us therefore try to get to the bottom of this situation in order to make the problem clearer.

Revenue Agency, 3 thousand euros ready for non-repayments: who are the beneficiaries

Revenue Agency: attention to the new phishing attack

ADE has already raised the alarm in this regard. In practice it is one new phishing campaign through false notices of inconsistencies in the “periodic eliminations” of VAT. THE cybercriminals camouflaging every single aspect down to the smallest detail, they have the intent to scare the victim on duty and then push her to act.

In fact, inside the message there is a link that refers to the website of the institution. Obviously this is a successful fake that can push even more to fall into the devious trap.

But first you are invited to open a attached file with inside the complete explanations about the problem. It is actually a document infected with a very dangerous malware.

For its part theAgenzia delle Entrate has distanced itself and warned users not to have anything to do with this unfortunate situation. It also strongly recommends that you trash this email and above all not open the attachment for any kind of reason.

Revenue Agency hires staff: more than 2 thousand reasons to rejoice

Unfortunately, the dangers from this point of view are on the agenda. In the previous months there have been several similar cases and it is not difficult to assume that there will be others in the future.

The only weapon available to defeat the enemy is disclose the correct information, so that when you come across communications with suspicious content you can adjust accordingly.