here is the new post alarm

We are literally surrounded by multimedia tools, smartphones, smartwatches, computers, and even many household appliances have acquired functionality that was not even conceivable until a few years ago.

Consequently, our attention is often focused precisely on the notifications that these tools are now used to provide: even the management of money is increasingly managed via telematics.

Postepay and Bancoposta

Postepay since 2018 represents the company used for multimedia and telematic services of Poste Italiane products: not only the famous prepaid cards but also Postemobile products are part of a single group. Through the official app, both Postepay and Bancoposta products have now implemented functions that are increasingly similar to those of a current account in all respects.

A message, which is usually delivered via email, began to spread from the period of Black Friday at the Postepay and Bancoposta users it has shaken more than someone especially for the apparent wording of the Post Office and the content of the message which in many cases bears: “Your account has been suspended!”. What is it about?

“Your account has been suspended!”: Here is the new alarm from the Post Office

Trivially, it is a widespread and very common attempt at phishing, that is the type of scam / deception that tries to convince the user to follow an internal link with the “excuse” of verifying their account due to phantom problems. In all cases at the bottom of the message there is a link that actually leads to a “malicious” address, which can lead to data theft and any unwanted purchases.

What you have to do, if you have clicked on the link, is to immediately check the balance and the movement list of the card, and if there are any anomalies, you must immediately contact the telephone number 800.003.322 to check and possibly block our Postepay.

Poste Italiane has made a dedicated page available to inform and “educate” its customers so as not to take the bait of such scams.