here is the new queen of gaming CPUs

Defined as the “best gaming processor in the world”, the new CPU includes 16 cores and 24 threads which, thanks to turbo boost technology, is able to reach the monstre frequency of 5.2 GHz and bring numerous improvements in the game sessions. In fact, 25% more frames per second are reported in Troy: A Total War Saga, which increase by 28% in Hitman 3 and up to 23% in Far Cry 6.

“The hybrid architecture of the 12th Generation Intel Core processors is made possible by a joint software and hardware design that will deliver leadership-level performance for generations,” he says. Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group division. “Let’s start with Core i9-12900K – our flagship and best gaming processor in the world – and continue with even more incredible experiences with the rest of the 12th generation family and beyond.”

With prices ranging from $ 264 to $ 589 for Unlocked models high performance, there are more than sixty solutions developed by Intel to meet every need: based entirely on the production process Intel 7 to deliver superior performance in every price range, CPUs come to deliver significantly higher performance for any kind of use (up to 36% faster in photo editing and up to 32% faster in video editing), all guaranteed by new hybrid architecture (which uses high-frequency P-core and E-core to handle parallel operations) capable of drastically improving multi-thread performance.

