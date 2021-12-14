Here is the new rite for the institution of catechists, ministry of the laity





Photo Vatican News

There Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments has published the text of the Rite of the institution of catechists, effective from January 1, 2022.

In the letter of introduction to the Latin rite, addressed to the presidents of the episcopal conferences, the prefect Arture Roche he reiterates that that of the catechist is a “lay and stable ministry” and that the new ritual constitutes “a further opportunity to reach an organic vision of the distinct ministerial realities”.

The text was born by the will of Pope francesco, who on 11 May presented the motu proprio Antiquum ministerium officially establishing, following the formulation of the new Directory for Catechesis of 2020, the ministry of catechist in harmony with the teachings of the Second Vatican Council. A magisterial act explained by Riccardo Maccioni in an article published on the same day.

Until then, being a catechist, and the Code of Canon Law confirms this, was limited to a simple task entrusted by the parish priest. Speaking, instead, of a ministry to be received specifies “the missionary commitment typical of each baptized person which must be carried out in a fully secular form, without falling into any expression of clericalization” and the bishop has “the task of clarifying the profile and the the role of catechists, of offering them adequate training courses, of forming communities so that they understand their service “. Of course that not all those who are catechists and catechists today will be able to access the “ministry of catechist”, while continuing to be parish collaborators by virtue of their availability.

The letter accompanying the publication of theeditio typica of the Rite of institution of catechists he offers, then, a contribution to the reflection of the episcopal conferences, proposing some notes on the ministry of catechist, on the necessary requisites, on the celebration of the rite of institution.

Between criteria fundamental, the concept of «a service stable given to the local Church according to the pastoral needs identified by the local Ordinary, but carried out in a lay manner as required by the very nature of the ministry “. And further on the indication that «the laity have age and certain gifts by decree of the Episcopal Conference “. So, a clarification: “The term catechist indicates different realities between them in relation to the ecclesial context in which it is used. The catechists in mission territories differ from those working in churches of ancient tradition. Moreover, even individual ecclesial experiences determine very diversified characteristics and modes of action, so much so that it is difficult to make a unitary and synthetic description of them ”.

In this regard, the prefect Roche states that they should not be established candidates to the sacred order, men and women religious, teachers of the Catholic religion and those who carry out a service aimed exclusively at members of an ecclesial movement (to whom this function is entrusted by the leaders of the movements and not by the bishop). As regards those who accompany the Christian initiation of children and adults, they too do not necessarily have to be instituted in the specific ministry, but should receive at the beginning of each catechetical year “a public ecclesial mandate with which they are entrusted with this indispensable function”.

In general, the first requirement for candidates for the ministry of catechists is that they are first of all “men and women of profound faith and human maturity, capable of welcome, generosity and a life of fraternal communion, endowed with biblical, theological, pastoral and pedagogical formation“. It is also specified that each candidate must first present a “freely written and signed” petition to his bishop.

The Rite it can take place within the Eucharistic celebration or in a celebration of the Word of God (the biblical passages to be proclaimed are also indicated) and will follow a precise pattern: exhortation, invitation to prayer, blessing text and delivery of the crucifix.