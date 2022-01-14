Here is the new technology for detecting malware: the idea comes from France

A recent study conducted byInstitut de recherche en informatique et systèmes aléatoires revolutionizes the way malware is searched

The model with which the devices constantly interface in up-to-date homes equipped with IoT it is a network system. This allows the home automation of our apartments to stay up to date and to interface with smartphones. It is these that are currently able to manage many of their features.

However, the appliances, whether they are the lights or the thermostat, rather than the oven or whatever, are mostly equipped with very lean hardware and operating systems. However, they are capable of managing common operations in a basic way.

READ ALSO: “Alexa, prepare my bathtub” is the solution for the most demanding in home automation

And it is precisely on this aspect of domestic technology that the research of the Institut de recherche en informatique et systèmes aléatoires (IRISA) has focused which is based at the Université de Rennes. Within the shared report it emerged how it will be possible to find any violations in terms of cybersecurity using a different tool than usual.

Like a common Raspberry Pi it is capable of detecting malware in our IoT network

Through the use of the equipment the Rasberry PI is equipped with, a Psicoscope 6407 oscilloscope and an H-Field probe, the researchers are able to detect any variations in the electromagnetic field. And they have thus identified a hole in the system. This is a totally new approach to identifying this type of problem. Normally done by verifying file signatures and behaviors by encoding tools.

From the research, which made use of a TO THE for data analysis, it emerged that networks are constantly subjected to potentially harmful interactions. However, we are talking about essentially harmless activities.

READ ALSO: TP-Link router with mobile and motorized antennas: the maximum for your Wi-Fi coverage, always

The interesting component of this study could be the ability of a Raspberry PI to detect even inactive malware, just by analyzing the electromagnetic waves released into the system. A great advantage in terms of opportunities. In addition to timing, in preventing the damage caused by these pest codes.