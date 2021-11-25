here is the new version of the villain (and Poison Ivy!) in the Batwoman 3 teaser

There have been many versions of the Joker brought so far on the big and small screen, by the famous Clown prince of crime played by Heath Ledger up to the most recent Arthur Fleck’s Joaquin Phoenix, passing through the performances of Jared Leto, Jack Nicholson And Cesar Romero, the first to land the role in 1966. Far fewer, however, live-action versions of Poison Ivy, still remembered today by most with the face of Uma Thurman in the movie Batman & Robin of 1997 and, for fans of the series Gotham, even with the features of Maggie Geha And Peyton List.

Now theDC universe – and let’s be clear, let’s not talk about the DCEU! – but is preparing to show the public two new versions of the beloved supervillains of the comics, both from the third season of the series Batwoman, license plate The CW. To interpret them are Nick Creegan, in the role of Marquis Jet, and Nicole Kang in the role of Mary Hamilton, which we have already shown you in the first official poster.

You can admire them in the new video:

The third season of Batwoman, we remember, you see Javicia Leslie in the role of protagonist Ryan Wilder, who took over following the abandonment of Ruby Rose, who originally played the role of vigilante Kate Kane. On leaving the show, the actress said:

“I made the very difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season. I didn’t take it lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles. I have great admiration for Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries not only for giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have beautifully created. Thanks to Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and all the Warner Bros team, and The CW who believed so much in the show and in me. Thanks to everyone who made the first season a success, I am very grateful to everyone “.

Alongside the new entry Javicia Leslie we find, in addition to the two aforementioned, also Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Robin Givens And Victoria Cartagena. What do you think of the new versions of Joker and Poison Ivy?

