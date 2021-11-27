here is the offer for renewal. Now we wait

Yesterday, at Casa Milan, it was the day of Stefano Pioli; the Rossoneri coach officially signed the renewal of his contract by extending his relationship with Aldo Rossi’s club for another year (until 2023) plus option for 2024, with increased salary (3.2 million euros per season plus bonuses linked to results ).

And now … come on another one

It is the turn of Theo Hernandez. According to the latest rumors collected by our editorial team, in fact, in the last hours Maldini and Massara have had contact with Quillon, agent of the French full-back, advancing the first formal renewal proposal: new agreement until June 30, 2026 with a net salary base of 4 million; at the moment Theo receives 1.5 million per season: it would therefore be an important economic upgrade corresponding to the performance that 19 is offering continuously on the pitch.

And now … it awaits

Therefore, once the first concrete proposal has been advanced, all that remains is to wait for the first response from Theo Hernandez’s entourage. Quillon will evaluate the proposal together with his client, then formulate one any response or a counter offer to be delivered to Milan. More will be known in the coming weeks.