Sports

here is the offer for renewal. Now we wait

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Yesterday, at Casa Milan, it was the day of Stefano Pioli; the Rossoneri coach officially signed the renewal of his contract by extending his relationship with Aldo Rossi’s club for another year (until 2023) plus option for 2024, with increased salary (3.2 million euros per season plus bonuses linked to results ).

And now … come on another one

It is the turn of Theo Hernandez. According to the latest rumors collected by our editorial team, in fact, in the last hours Maldini and Massara have had contact with Quillon, agent of the French full-back, advancing the first formal renewal proposal: new agreement until June 30, 2026 with a net salary base of 4 million; at the moment Theo receives 1.5 million per season: it would therefore be an important economic upgrade corresponding to the performance that 19 is offering continuously on the pitch.

And now … it awaits

Therefore, once the first concrete proposal has been advanced, all that remains is to wait for the first response from Theo Hernandez’s entourage. Quillon will evaluate the proposal together with his client, then formulate one any response or a counter offer to be delivered to Milan. More will be known in the coming weeks.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “Today Zaniolo and Pellegrini return home, let’s evaluate Barella”

3 weeks ago

Juventus-Fiorentina, the latest on training: two excellent excluded

3 weeks ago

Rome, three shots coming: speed up for Dalot

2 weeks ago

Binotto: “We can’t wait for this season to end” – F1 Team – Formula 1

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button