here is the official date of the presentation with gameplay of the new football game – Nerd4.life

Kim Lee
0 14 1 minute read

There presentation from UFL finally has one official date, unveiled in these hours from the Twitter account of the new football game: the presentation will take place through the transmission of a video with gameplay on January 27, 2022.

We already knew that the presentation would take place in January 2022, but now there is a precise date, as revealed by the official UFL tweet below. On January 27, a livestream, or a recorded video, will be broadcast in which the truth will be shown gameplay of the new and interesting football game which is an unprecedented alternative in a sector which is now rather stagnant.

It goes without saying that this project has already captured the curiosity of many players and the specialized press, since for years there has been no direct rival to the usual FIFA and PES and another competitor could bring new life to this genre of video games.

Developed by the Strikerz Inc. team, set up specifically to carry out this project, UFL is proposed as a triple A football game, complete with famous testimonials, motion capture and all the trappings of a simulation of this type. After an initial announcement trailer, we’re looking forward to seeing the actual UFL gameplay. For the moment we know that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Roberto Firmino are testimonials of the game.

