here is the official price list, if you do not keep the refund skip

With the dreaded new squeeze on a single credit transfer, many fear chaos over home bonuses.

But the decree with the official price list for the works related to the bonus is coming from the ministry for ecological transition. This price list signed by the ministry of ecological transition should arrive on February 9th. This price list will surely avoid chaos and disputes. According to what Money reveals it will not be a global price list but will contain 35 items. 35 precious items that will indicate to clients and companies how to prevent their quotes from being considered suspicious and rejected. Therefore certainly a precious element to avoid troubles and risks. But what will this price list contain? It will probably contain the leading interventions of the Superbonus but also many minor interventions. Minister Cingolani will have to issue the price list by 9 February. In fact, this deadline was established by the budget law of 2022.

Big risks for construction sites

So pay attention to this price list because going beyond the values ​​contained in it means risking that your work will not be considered adequately paid. But the real problem for the construction world is the limit of the assignment of credits. Apparently the credits will only be transferable once. This says the draft of the support decree ter. The construction world is rebelling against all this because it claims that there will be a lot of causes. The construction sites already open, in fact, will see the rules change during construction and clients and you will have to agree again. If the deal comes, fine, but if they don’t, what happens? Many causes and blocking of construction sites. This is feared by the trade associations. They are begging the government to reconsider and perhaps this is possible.

It may be that the government will eventually come to a compromise solution that will avoid the limit to the construction sites already open.

Certainly new details will emerge soon.