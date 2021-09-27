here is the official trailer of the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson

It’s been less than 20 days since the new movie was announced Paul Thomas Anderson (Magnolia, Il Petroliere, The Master, Il Filo Nascosto), it would be titled Licorice Pizza. Now, the first is already available trailer of this drama written and directed by one of the most influential names in American cinema.

The title recalls the famous Californian chain of record stores very popular in the 90s and the film can count on an absolute level cast. From the images the protagonists seem to be Cooper Hoffman (the late son Philip Seymour Hoffman) And Alana Haim, but there is also room for Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and the daughter of Steven Spielberg, Destry Allyn.

After a limited first release, Licorice Pizza will officially arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2021.

THE TRAILER IN ORIGINAL LICORICE PIZZA LANGUAGE

THE POSTER OF LICORICE PIZZA

THE CAST OF LICORICE PIZZA

Bradley Cooper / Jon Peters

/ Jon Peters Cooper Hoffman / Gary

Maya Rudolph

Ben Stiller

John C. Reilly

Skyler Gisondo

Alana Haim

Benny Safdie

Tom Waits

Sean Penn

Christopher Walken

Mary Elizabeth Ellis

Destry Allyn Spielberg

Joseph Cross

Nate Mann as Brian

Photo: MGM

