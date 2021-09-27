News

here is the official trailer of the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

licorice pizza

It’s been less than 20 days since the new movie was announced Paul Thomas Anderson (Magnolia, Il Petroliere, The Master, Il Filo Nascosto), it would be titled Licorice Pizza. Now, the first is already available trailer of this drama written and directed by one of the most influential names in American cinema.

The title recalls the famous Californian chain of record stores very popular in the 90s and the film can count on an absolute level cast. From the images the protagonists seem to be Cooper Hoffman (the late son Philip Seymour Hoffman) And Alana Haim, but there is also room for Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and the daughter of Steven Spielberg, Destry Allyn.

After a limited first release, Licorice Pizza will officially arrive in cinemas on December 25, 2021.

THE TRAILER IN ORIGINAL LICORICE PIZZA LANGUAGE

Loading...
Advertisements

THE POSTER OF LICORICE PIZZA

licorice pizza poster

THE CAST OF LICORICE PIZZA

  • Bradley Cooper / Jon Peters
  • Cooper Hoffman / Gary
  • Maya Rudolph
  • Ben Stiller
  • John C. Reilly
  • Skyler Gisondo
  • Alana Haim
  • Benny Safdie
  • Tom Waits
  • Sean Penn
  • Christopher Walken
  • Mary Elizabeth Ellis
  • Destry Allyn Spielberg
  • Joseph Cross
  • Nate Mann as Brian

Photo: MGM

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

467
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
430
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
291
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
283
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
283
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
279
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
278
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
271
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
186
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top