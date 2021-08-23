here is the official trailer with Selena Gomez!

written by Roberta Marciano





2 August 2021



Disney + has released the trailer for the funny murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building. Consisting of a stellar cast, the Star Original series will debut its first three episodes on Tuesday, August 31, exclusively on Disney + in international markets.

Only Murders in the Building co-creators and writers are Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman are executive producers along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The plot

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman And John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share the same obsession with the true crime genre and suddenly find themselves involved in a crime. When a horrific death occurs in the upscale Upper West Side mansion they live in, the three suspect it is a murder and use their vast knowledge of the true crime genre to investigate.

While recording a podcast documenting the case, the three uncover the palace’s secrets, which relate to events that took place many years earlier. Perhaps, the lies the protagonists tell each other could be even more explosive. They quickly realize that the killer may be hiding between them, as they try to decipher the clues before it’s too late.