Low temperatures and the consequent increase in humidity often bring with them unpleasant consequences. In addition to the unwelcome and unpleasant cough, cold, fever and phlegm, it is not uncommon for bone-related problems to occur in winter. In fact, we will all know the unpleasant sensation of the cold that penetrates into the bones so much that we feel literally in pieces.

However, thanks to the popular wisdom of past generations we can tackle the problem with natural solutions that are easy to prepare at home.

Here is the old grandmother’s remedy for winter pains in bones and joints and tense muscles

The poultice is an ancient natural remedy that still finds application today against widespread pain in the bones and joints. The concept is similar to the pack and in fact the difference is subtle. The compresses consist of a cloth soaked in decoctions to be applied to the affected area. The poultices, on the other hand, consist in the application of pastes composed of natural products to be applied to the skin between two gauzes. Here is the old grandmother’s remedy for winter pains in bones and joints and tense muscles that can be easily done at home.

A panacea for all ills

While many people snub it because of its pungent smell, garlic is a truly phenomenal natural remedy for many uses. It is in fact possible to make poultices against rheumatic and joint pain thanks to this vegetable. We will have to boil some potatoes to which we will add olive oil and garlic cloves and then blend everything. Once the potato and garlic paste has been created, place it still hot between two cotton gauze and then apply it on the painful area. After 20 minutes the pain in the joints and muscles will begin to subside.

Among the most popular natural remedies for bones

Clay is widely used both in beauty treatments and in natural remedies against common ailments. Easily available in herbal medicine this could have interesting effects against pain in bones and muscles. After making the clay paste, place it between two cotton or linen gauze and then place it on the legs, back or the painful area. The clay will bring relief thanks to its anti-inflammatory, soothing and emollient action.

What to watch out for

When we decide to treat bone and muscle problems with poultices we will need to pay attention to 2 factors. The first is the heat which must not be excessive to avoid burns and burns. The second is to check that the products we apply to the skin do not develop allergic reactions.

