here is the Olympic canteen, where she is forced to eat – Libero Quotidiano





Sofia Goggia shows his fans on Instagram the Olympic village canteen with dividers for each station due to anti Covid restrictions: “laùr de màcc” (“crazy stuff”) is the commentary in Bergamo from the Italian skier. Meanwhile, the blue played the first test of the descent at the Beijing Olympics and she convinced after the injury. For the rider from Bergamo there were excellent sensations, so much so that she was moved after crossing the finish line: tears of joy. Her presence at the starting gate on Tuesday 15 February seems to be be closer and closer.





“I was not afraid, it was good to have suffered a jailer from the first ones. I did some braking and some mistakes, but there are. I hadn’t even done the skiing on the track the other day. Of course, I would like to have a better left leg. … Positive feelings: I started very calmly, I tested the reactions of the knee and the track. The important thing was to feel the support well and not have doubts even in a curve. What can I do in the race? I am not 100% Sofia, but I will try to give everything. We have created an intensive path to be there downhill, after all, the Olympics are the place where children’s dreams come true … “, she explained.





The blue finished eleventh to one second and 55 from the Swiss Nufer (with a goal jump). Fifteenth Nadia Delago at 1 “71, two positions behind her sister Nicol at 2” 17 ahead of Elena Curtoni at 2 “31. Twentieth Federica Brignone at 2 “42 who preceded Marta Bassino at 2” 46. 29th Francesca Marsaglia at 3 ″ 00. On Tuesday the official free descent which will award the Olympic gold medal. And Goggia hopes for it.

