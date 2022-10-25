here is the only store where to find it in France (and its complete content)

Kylie Jenner is not only the youngest of the famous Kardashian family. She is also an outstanding businesswoman. At 25, Travis Scott’s girlfriend owns one of the 10 most profitable celebrity beauty brands in history: Kylie Cosmetics. His make-up and cosmetics firm earned him nearly 170 million euros last year * – not counting the 542 million dollars received through the sale of 51% of its shares to the American group Coty in 2019.

A flourishing success, proof that her iconic matte lipsticks, her perfumed body lotions and her vegan face care really seduce her fans. And the latter will be delighted: to celebrate the end of year celebrations 2022, Kylie Jenner is once again launching an Advent calendar filled with beauty products.

Nocibé, the only store to buy Kylie Jenner’s 2022 beauty Advent calendar

The only store where to get it in France? Nocibe. The Lille brand, founded in 1984, has exclusive distribution rights in France. Excellent news for those who wish to discover the box in real life: the “largest French network for the selective distribution of perfumes and cosmetics”** has more than 600 points of sale.

Who’s in the Kylie Jenner Advent Calendar 2022?

On the program of festivities, 12 cosmetic products nestled in cardboard pockets decorated with red and nude tones. His price ? €189. It must be said that the Advent calendar contains only 2 travel sizes, the other 10 (including an accessory) being offered in full-size format.

Kylie Cosmetics makeup

3 Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner Lip Pencils

1 Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick

1 Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss Lip Gloss

2 Kylie Cosmetics Kyliner liquid eyeliners

Kylie Skin care and accessories

1 Kylie Skin Lip Oil Lip Oil

1 Sugar Lip Scrub Kylie Skin Lip Scrub

1 Kylie Skin headband

1 Kylie Skin Coconut Body Lotion Coconut Body Lotion (travel size)

1 Kylie Skin Clarifying Face Oil (travel size)

Advent Calendar Kylie by Kylie Jenner, €189

On sale at Nocibé and on nocibe.fr

Also to discover:

* According to data provided by cosmetify.com.

** According to information from Nocibé.