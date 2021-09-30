here is the original ending of the Ben Stiller cult

Zoolander is one of the most beloved films of Ben Stiller’s filmography. In 2021 the first film turns twenty years after its release in cinemas and it turns out that the ending originally had to be very different from the one chosen to close the narrative of the film. A destiny that was then changed in the course of construction.

Despite being largely panned by critics upon its theatrical release, Zoolander has made his way into pop culture over the past two decades, thanks to the fashion industry satire that Stiller’s film enacts, also spawning a sequel to the movie. 2016. On Everyeye you will find the review of Zoolander 2.

A sequel that could not have existed if the original ending had been another. Interviewed by Esquire, Stiller recounted how the film could have ended:“I have to blow up the train with the ‘Blue Steel’ or ‘Magnum’ look to stop it, but it doesn’t work. The train sweeps it and kills it, basically, and goes up to heaven”.

This ending was never actually filmed because the studio didn’t find it funny enough, wanting to opt for a ‘more pleasant ending’ for the comedy. However, if that ending originally wanted by Ben Stiller had been shot certainly we would have been deprived of an iconic sequence that all Zoolander fans know.

The cast of the first film also includes Owen Wilson, Christine Taylor, Will Ferrell, Milla Jovovich, Vince Vaughn and a disproportionate number of famous cameos and appearances, including David Bowie and Natalie Portman.

In the midst of the controversy over the former US president, Ben Stiller refused to take Donald Trump out of Zoolander. The latter was among the famous appearances of the 2001 film.