here is the passionate kiss on set [FOTO]

Jennifer Lawrence And Timothée Chalamet were immortalized while they were grappling with passionate kisses and hot effusions on the set of Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay which will be distributed by Netflix in the course of 2021 and is certainly one of the most anticipated titles of the coming months.

The scene, according to reports from the Lainey Gossip website, sees the two famous actors grappling with a kiss while skateboards whiz around them.

HERE THE PHOTO OF THE KISS BETWEEN TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE

If we know very little about the scene that sees them entangled in this moment with a high rate of passion, the cast of the new effort behind the camera of the director de The big bet And Vice – The man in the shadows, which deploys a large package of interpreters all-star composed, in addition to the Lawrence-Chalamet couple, also by Cate Blanchett, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Ron Perlman And Chris Evans.

The film is described as a comedy between the political satire and the disaster movie which tells of two astronomers hired for a gigantic media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy planet Earth. In recent days Jennifer Lawrence, unfortunately, had known much less happy moments on the same set, given the very risky incident in which she was involved (we gave you an account here).

Yesterday, however, the Cadillac commercial for the Super Bowl was released in which Chalamet plays the son of Edward Scissorhands, character from Tim Burton’s 1990 film, alongside actress Winona Ryder: the co-star since then alongside Johnny Depp, in the role of Kim, she has now become the mother of young Edgar in advertising.

Loading... Advertisements

In the past, Lawrence had already jokingly expressed her appreciation for Chalamet, declaring about her “passion” for the star of Call me by your name: “What would happen if I said, ‘It’s really sexy!’ and then he was fifteen? I have to wait for it to grow a bit. I didn’t realize he is so young. Tell him to wait, he’s so talented and handsome! “.

Photo: Getty (Theo Wargo; Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic) Source: Lainey Gossip

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED