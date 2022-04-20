here is the perfect one for spring

Would you like to get back in shape before summer begins? Try the spring diet, it will help you lose too many inches and slim your waistline.

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to get ready for the costume fitting, so if you haven’t already run for cover, we recommend that you continue reading this article. In fact, today we will reveal how the spring diet works. This will help you stay fit thanks to a seasonal diet.

We all know how difficult it is to strictly follow a diet, especially if it does not include carbohydrates. Often, when we want to lose weight, we decide to avoid all foods that seem fatty to us, such as pasta.

In reality this is a serious mistake, in fact all essential nutrients must be part of a healthy dietincluding carbohydrates.

Obviously, like all things, they should not be abused, but eliminating them completely is not the correct tactic. For this reason today we will reveal to you how to lose weight in a healthy and effective way.

The first tip is to follow a seasonal diet, so the ingredients you have to choose must be seasonal. This is a gesture that everyone must follow, but it is even more precious for the women over 40which begin to appear at the menopause.

In fact, in this way they have the opportunity to improve their lifestyle, preventing the symptoms and disorders that characterize this situation. Let’s find out what are the correct foods to choose to lose weight.

Spring diet: here’s how it works

When we start a diet, we need to adopt small and simple tricks to allow our body to have the necessary energy to face the days.

So first we have to opt for colorful and antioxidant-rich dishes such as peppers, carrots, tomatoes, cauliflower and cabbage.

We all know that getting a day off to a great start requires a nutritious breakfast, so opt for one yogurt with fresh and seasonal fruit. then you can add toast with organic jam accompanied by a herbal tea or coffee.

As we said, to ensure that the diet is healthy you must always choose different qualities of vegetables and fruitswhich are in season and preferably organic and zero km.

As far as lunch and dinner are concerned, always try to choose foods with wholemeal flours and for the dressing use only extra virgin olive oil. You obviously need to avoid prepackaged foods, sweets and all junk food.

