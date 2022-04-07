50 years and not hear them, said that. But it doesn’t happen to everyone and for various reasons. Someone is overweight, someone else does a strenuous job. Others dislike physical activity, others are simply lazy. Sport, in addition to being a passion, can also mean sacrifice, especially after a certain age. Not everyone has the urge to run or hit the gym after 10 hours at work. And, with the prospect, perhaps more tempting, of putting the legs first under the table and then on the sofa. Then, there are also many Italians and Italians who, after a lifetime of work, have their backs to pieces. Not everyone has a swimming pool near their home and not everyone can afford a personal trainer. So here is the perfect sport and also to do at home for those suffering from back pain and want to regain lost muscle elasticity.

Also pay attention to what not to do

Getting up in the morning with the desire to go back to bed. But not because we lack the desire to start the day, but because of that sense of heaviness and pain already present in the back. Maybe in that lumbar area that even takes our breath away. Before seeing the recommended sport, pay attention to those dangerous for the back:

weights and lifting sports and physical exertion;

cycling;

occasional soccer.

Yes, because the latter, so loved by Italians, done occasionally and without heating could be a back killer. Especially when played on classic hard synthetic turf that kills back and ankles.

Here is the perfect sport to do even at home for those suffering from back pain but do not want to give up shape and health even after the age of 50

Yoga is not just the discipline of meditation and escape from stress. It is also perfect for fighting muscle tension. Even those contractures that we are going to form due to stress and nervousness. Then by promoting the flow of blood to the muscular system, yoga would be a real cure-all for the body and mind. There are good experts available, there are courses, but also many online tutorials and practical guides in paper. Perhaps in the beginning, it would be appropriate to learn discipline with someone who knows and, who could also make us love him more.

