here is the perfect time to go to sleep and rest well

Sleep is essential for all of us: to protect our heart, what time should we go to sleep? Let’s find out together.

Go to sleep at a specific time it could benefit yours heart. There have been several studies that indicate that sleep can affect our health.

In fact, when we sleep little we are all more exhausted and irritable. In addition to a healthy diet and daily sport, we should ensure a good sleep and sleep for a certain number of hours. And this could protect us from cardiovascular diseases, like stroke.

Many scientific studies have been done and all have shown that sleep can prevent these diseases.

But what is the right time to go to sleep? The ideal time to go to bed is between 10pm and 11pm. In fact, if you go to bed too early to sleep, it is very likely that you will spend the night in white. And this too could cause some diseases. And the same thing could happen if, on the other hand, you go to sleep too late.

Cardiovascular disease: when should we go to sleep?

This research was carried out by David Plans, ofUniversity of Exeter, who also appeared appeared on European Heart Journal – Digital Health, journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

This study was done on some inhabitants and they showed that about 4% developed cardiovascular diseases. And it is they who used to go to sleep after 00.00.

Who, on the other hand, followed a balanced diet, who has practiced sport and he followed the advice to go to sleep between 22 and 23 cardiovascular diseases were found less.

It is also very important to have about 7 hours of continuous sleep. In fact, according to the studies carried out, “People who slept less than seven hours a night had a high risk of heart failure”.

It is very important to follow these few simple guidelines to try to avoid getting sick. In fact, the regularity and the right number of hours, the continuity of sleep help to keep one’s health healthy.

In short, we just have to try. When do you go to sleep? And how many hours of sleep do you get per night?