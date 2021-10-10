here is the photo of his second child

Through Instagram, actress Amanda Seyfried has announced to all her followers and the world the birth of her second son, a boy. This is precisely the second child she had from the relationship with the actor Thomas Sadoski, met in 2016 and with whom she married in March 2017.

Right on Instagram the actress posted the first photo of the newborn, whose name has not yet been revealed; for the couple it is the first male in the family, after the daughter Nina Sadoski Seyfried had on March 24, 2017, immediately after the marriage between the two. Amanda Seyfried posted the shot through Inara’s Instagram account, a charity that works to assist the little ones living in war zones and of which they have been supporters for some time. A little in the way of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who announced the birth of their first daughter together through the official account of Unicef, of which they are both ambassadors in the world.

In the caption accompanying the shot, the association wrote: “We are so happy to be the first to announce that they welcomed the second child into this world“. This is followed by the message of the two parents:”Since our daughter’s birth three years ago, our commitment to innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict has become one of the engines of our lives. With the birth of our son, Inara and War Child’s work became our guiding light“.

Loading... Advertisements

Amanda Seyfried is expected in David Fincher’s new film, Mank, dedicated to the author of the Fourth Estate script, Herman J. Mankiewicz, and to the making of the legendary film by Orson Welles. The film is expected to arrive on Netflix during the fall.