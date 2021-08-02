here is the place of the kiss [FOTO]

The love story of the summer makes a stop in one of the most romantic countries in the world. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, back together after 17 years, have in fact spent a few days in Italy and they moored the yacht in a unique and evocative location, from where they were paparazzi.

After the photos of the first official kiss which sanctioned the return of Bennifer, now they waste the shots that portray them finally in the open and able to make the fans of the couple dream again. The place of the new photos is the Molo Luise of Mergellina, in Naples. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made a stop there during their holiday around the Tyrrhenian Sea: a few days ago they were in Saint-Tropez, so the tour in Amalfi Coast after which they arrived right in the waters of the Gulf of Naples.

The photos portray a particular moment: the last kisses before the separation of the Bennifer. The couple protagonist of the flashback of the year, in fact, had to say goodbye: immediately after the moment taken from the shots, the sources report, Ben Affleck took a taxi, while J.Lo. has resumed sailing aboard the Yacht Valerie, worth more than €100 million. It is reported that the singer and actress should continue her holidays along the Italian coast, between Tuscany and the Ligurian Sea.

HERE THE PHOTOS OF THE BENNIFERS IN ITALY

the Bennifer chronohistory it starts from afar: the diva of Puerto Rican origin and the American interpreter had a relationship from 2002 to 2004, a period in which they also shared the sets of Extreme Love – Tough Love and Jersey Girl, but after 18 months, one step away from the wedding, they interrupted their union, forced to face considerable pressure from the media, tabloids and paparazzi.

In the seventeen years in the meantime elapsed the actor married and had three children by colleague Jennifer Garner, from whom he divorced in 2015, and more recently had been romantically linked to the actress Ana de Armas. Jennifer Lopez instead, after the breakup with Affleck, had a brief relationship with the manager Irving Azoff and you are married to Marc Anthony, with whom he had two children. The couple divorced in 2016 and shortly after the story began with Alex Rodriguez, finished a few months ago.

Last month, during a dinner at a Malibu restaurant in which her family was present, the photographers had paparazzi a “stolen” kiss, but now here come, in sequence, numerous other photos of passionate kisses that make the joy of fans of the Bennifer.

