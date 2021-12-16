Here is the plan to restart the car

The budget of 2021 for the car in Italy is very black: as at 31 December, according to the Promotor Study Center, there will be 1.46 million units registered (-23.8% on 2019 and + 5.7% on 2020). For 2022, the estimate is for a slight increase to 1.5 million, with the hope that the chip crisis will begin to fade in the second half of the year. And precisely the lack of chips combined with the pandemic and the provision of incentives in fits and starts, will affect this year’s figure (the “plus” sign mostly depends on the comparison with the lockdown periods of 2020). In the coming days, the government will present the maxi-amendment to the budget law, within which the trade associations hope there will be interventions to give oxygen to the sector. To raise the tension, there is also the will of the Cite, the Interministerial Committee for the ecological transition, to set a stop to the production of internal combustion engines for 2035, following the line of the EU. Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Promotor Study Center, proposes his recipe to revitalize the sector: it is necessary – he notes – «a three-year plan for the scrapping of a car over 10 years old and the purchase of a new Euro 6D, with strong incentives and the seller’s obligation to double them. Therefore, a three-year plan for the purchase of electric cars is to be implemented following the same method ». There is also a need for an organic transition plan to electricity with support interventions for the recharging points, an adaptation of the regulations to facilitate the installation of the columns and correct information for users.