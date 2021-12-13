here is the plan with the PSG

TURIN – Between Vlahovic And Scamacca (re) ticks Mauro Icardi for the attack of the Juventus. One step forward and one step back: as in the standings, so in the declarations of the Juventus “front line” managers. Like those of Pavel Nedved that, before the challenge of Venice, he made the Juventus gondola go round in circles, admitting, however, his goodness, that «In terms of construction we are behind. We lost a 30-goal player (Cristiano Ronaldo, ed), but if our players improve in front of goal we will have more chances of getting closer to the top places ». The match of the Penzo, as the archives now attest, he said exactly the opposite and confirmed in an increasingly evident way that the “short muzzle” is no longer enough for a Juventus which has changed its skin and which is no longer (for some time) that monolith tetragon to attacks by others. And beyond the tactical readings that lend themselves to easy jokes, it is all too clear how, up front, the blanket is too short: Alvaro Morata he is not a first-tier striker (maximum performance in a single league: 15 goals in 2016-17 with the real Madrid, never reached or touched again) as well as Moise Kean, more suitable for starting off than first striker. As for Paulo Dybala, it is evident how muscular fragility conditions the continuity of use and, therefore, the undeniable potential added value.