here is the poll that evicted him from the Elysée – Il Tempo





Everything changes in the French presidential elections scheduled for 2022. Macron’s re-election is no longer safe because in the face of the ballot there may not be the sovereign Marine Le Pen or the extremist Eric Zemmour but the moderate Valérie Pécresse.



Videos on this topic

The candidate of the Republicains for the French presidential elections could defeat Emmanuel Macron in the second round: according to an Elabe Opinion 2022 poll for Bfm Tv. a hypothetical duel with the current president in the second round. Macron stops at 48%.





In the first round Macron, on the other hand, remains firmly first in the standings with 23%, but still loses two points compared to the previous survey. Pecresse is second with 20%, a clear increase compared to the first: it earns 11 percentage points. Also in the first round, Marine Le Pen gets 15% and Eric Zemmour 14.