here is the Populous- Corriere.it project

The new stadium inspired by the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II: the facility will be able to accommodate a maximum of 65,000 spectators (less than the 80,000 of the Meazza). The eco-sustainable arena of Milan and Inter ready after the 2026 Olympics. A park of 50 thousand square meters and underground parking only

From the Scala del calcio to the Cathedral of San Siro. It will be the best stadium in Europe. The real home for the legendary clubs of Milan and Inter. This was the premise of the Populous design studio. Since then, the intervention scheme on San Siro has been put up for competition with the proposal of the Manica Sportium group, debated, contested by the committees born in defense of the Meazza, perhaps ending in a popular consultation, for sure it will be debated in the Tar (appeals have been presented). But in the meantime the clubs have chosen: the Cathedral will welcome Milan and Inter fans, not the Crossed Channel Rings. According to the latest time schedule, the facility should be ready after the 2026 Olympics, from the 2027 season. In the coming weeks, the details to define terms and development of the design will be finalized, explain Milan and Inter. The final design will be presented in the course of 2022.

The capacity The project, from the outset, foresees a system arranged on two rings, with a number of seats between 60 and 65 thousand (against the current 80 thousand of the Meazza). Two sectors should be reserved for visiting supporters, one in the North and the other in the South (depending on the Milanese club playing at home). The stadium will be able to accommodate up to 12,500 premium seats, with flexibility linked to the importance of the match and hospitality areas. Total accessibility for the disabled, both inside and outside the arena. It is estimated that Inter and AC Milan can collect at least 80 million each year from the stadium, starting in 2027.

Populous’s proposal The stadium was born from the most historic and intimate soul of the Lombard capital. The inspiration of the architectural lines: Cathedral and Gallery. It will be the Milan stadium for Milan. A new icon of the city, they say from Populous. The stands close to the pitch. A gallery (open to light, with natural ventilation) around the plant and surrounded by a glass facade: here fans will find refreshment points, bars, lounges and restaurants. Thanks to the raised podium, approximately 127,000 square meters will be available for service areas, players’ areas, reception areas, press areas, technical rooms, storage areas. Technological installations will dramatically transform the architectural aspect of the stadium: during Inter matches, a snake of blue light wrap the coils around the structure; during AC Milan matches, the columns will be wrapped by flaming reflections. Solar panels will be integrated into the arena roof and electricity will be stored in battery banks. Rainwater will be collected in order to be reused. The philosophy: Zero emissions thanks to the energy-saving design: 50% from renewable sources, use of ground water for 100% of non-potable uses. The stadium will have Leed certification.

The sports district The theme of the San Siro district remains on the table, that is, the district that will be built around the new stadium, with the construction sites that will start after the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games. The clubs, after a long negotiation with the Municipality, have halved the building index in favor of greenery, falling within the threshold value set by the Pgt (0.35) which excludes towers and hotels, it is no coincidence that the renderings are the skyscrapers for hotels and offices disappeared. Just as, of the Meazza, only a vestige remains. The public interest resolution issued by the Municipality in November provides, in addition to the construction of the new stadium, the reconfiguration of the area where the Meazza currently stands, through the creation in the San Siro area of ​​a district for sport and leisure, with a new public park of about 50 thousand square meters of green filtering. A note from Milan and Inter explains:

The area where the new stadium will be built e the new district will be entirely pedestrian, with approximately 110 thousand square meters of green areas, 40% of the total area. The parking lots for cars and buses, which currently represent 27% of the area, will be completely underground: no parking on the surface. Many of the recreational and sporting activities planned, located outdoors or inside redeveloped spaces, will be free or have an agreement with the Municipality.

The goal of Milan and Inter The two Milanese clubs confirm their desire to start a project of excellence in Milan, which generates new jobs, improves an important urban area of ​​the city and offers the neighborhood a new public park. The stadium will represent an extraordinary relaunch opportunity for Milan and Italian football. Thus the president of Milan Paolo Scaroni: The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world characterized by a strong identity and recognition. An attractive, accessible and sustainable stadium that will represent a new icon for the city and will allow it to support the development of the two clubs by strengthening their competitiveness at an international level. Adds Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello: The stadium will rise in the center of a very modern, green and liveable area 365 days a year. The birth of a district for sport and leisure will allow the San Siro district to become a destination of excellence for sport and entertainment. The Cathedral will become one of the most iconic stadiums in world football, concludes Christopher Lee, Emea managing director of Populous.

What is Populous Twenty-one offices on four continents, over 800 employees around the world, Populous is the international architecture and design studio that designed the new Wembley, the main stadiums of the Sydney 2000 and London 2012 Olympic Games, the Emirates and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but also the Yankee Stadium in New York, the Groupama in Lyon and the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon. Over the past 38 years we have built over 3,200 of the world’s leading sports and entertainment venues, including 1,500 stadiums. Next construction site: San Siro, Milan.

