here is the position of the club
ROME – In the Lazio home, despite the Christmas break, the Acerbi case takes hold. After Venice came the attack of the Curva Nord and beyond. The exultation with the finger to silence everyone in response to criticism, post goal against Genoa, the fans did not really go down. And at the Penzo the player did not go under the guest sector. In reality there are photos that immortalize him at the bottom of the group, applauding. He had not returned to the locker room without saying goodbye to the 3,000 Lazio present on the road. “It had to be the first”, the accusation of the fans that runs on social networks.
The position of Lazio
The dispute against Acerbi risks leading to whistles at every game. Some market rumors bounced off the web would speak of a Lion ready to leave Lazio. All proved wrong. The club will not be conditioned by the pressures of the protesters, it is Lotito’s strict rule. In short, no sale on the horizon. And for Sarri, despite some poor performances, he is and will remain the central pivot of the defense. Only time, perhaps, will be able to appease the anger of the fans and mend a relationship that, until a few days ago, seemed special.